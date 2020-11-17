COVID-19 testing at Miller Park expanded to Saturdays

article

The region’s busiest COVID-19 testing location at Miller Park is expanding hours to Saturday, the Milwaukee Health Department announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Miller Park facility will now be open for drive-through and walk-up testing on Saturdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The new hours are in addition to the current schedule of testing from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The extended hours will be staffed by workers from the Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee County and temporary employees.

"Testing is an important part of the comprehensive efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases have increased, demand for testing has climbed, too,” Acting Milwaukee Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said. “The partnership behind this testing work is admirable, and I appreciate all the efforts that have gone into community testing.”

The Miller Park location consistently exceeds its designed capacity of 2,000 tests daily. While Miller Park gets the greatest public attention, everyone is reminded that a variety of testing alternatives including healthcare providers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and pharmacies exist.

Information about testing, including locations and when it is appropriate to be tested, can be found at testupmke.com, city.milwaukee.gov/covidtesting, or by calling 211.

