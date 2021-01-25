COVID-19 surge testing to continue at some UW campuses

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced an extension of community COVID-19 surge testing sites at some UW System campuses Monday.

More than 220,000 free tests had been administered through last week, most of the 22 surge testing sites were scheduled to close. However, in partnership with the UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be providing 140,000 additional Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The extension of the community tests begins today at UW-Oshkosh and will launch at other sites in the coming days.

Not all original sites will continue surge testing.

"We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease," President Thompson said. "Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help."

For a list of extended surge testing sites and to register for a test -- CLICK HERE.

Advertisement

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Individuals seeking to be tested will register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing.