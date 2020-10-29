COVID-19 surge, restrictions impact assisted living residents

The City of Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 29 began new restrictions that clamp down even further on people gathering as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

For many of the community's most vulnerable in assisted living homes, it means the light at the end of the tunnel for when they can see their families again is growing dimmer.

"I want him to stay safe, as safe as possible, so you know it’s hard," said Gerry Steele, whose father is in independent living. "It's not the same. I haven't been up to his apartment since February."

Dropping off groceries and visiting a few minutes at a time from afar has become the new routine for many in 2020.

At the Milwaukee Catholic Home, leadership says that with COVID-19 cases still on the rise there is little hope of allowing longer trips and visits.

With holidays just around the corner, leaders is trying to do all it can to boost mental health with restrictions on in-person contact at assisted living homes within the city.

"I feel bad for my dad. I feel bad for the other residents. This is tough, especially the older you get," Steele said.

Steele is trying to stay positive for her 91-year-old father, Leo.

"He needs my help and I like to be here for him," said Steele. "It's just keeping that connection that just really matters."

The director of the Milwaukee Catholic Home said it helps to call and send letters and pictures as much as possible.