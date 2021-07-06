COVID-19 and unhealthy alcohol consumption
FOX Medical Team Reporter Dr. Mike Cirigliano joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about signs alcohol use may become unhealthy.
MILWAUKEE - The coronavirus has been a source of stress and anxiety for plenty of us. Now, a new study shows women were more likely to turn to alcohol during the pandemic. FOX Medical Team Reporter Dr. Mike Cirigliano joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about signs alcohol use may become unhealthy.
As the Milwaukee Bucks get set to play in the team's first NBA Finals since 1974, a Milwaukee bakery that shares the same name as one of the team's rising stars is rooting for him.
The Deer District is expected to be packed during the NBA Finals, with fans of the Milwaukee Bucks flooding Fiserv Forum for what's been expanded into two watch parties, one inside the arena and one outside on the plaza.
1st Child Tax Credit payment to be sent July 15
If you’re a parent, you likely have some money coming your way on July 15. It’s not a scam, it’s the government trying to get cash directly to families who may need it.