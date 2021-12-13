Expand / Collapse search

Couture progress: Pile driving underway at Milwaukee construction site

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Construction progress on Couture (Dec. 2, 2021) article

Construction progress on Couture (Dec. 2, 2021)

MILWAUKEE - Progress is being made on the Couture development along Milwaukee's lakefront. 

A news release from Rick Barrett of Barrett | Lo Visionary Development issued the following statement:

"The Couture’s construction teams have made incredible progress on site, having recently reached the bottom of the hole. We are now in the process of pile driving, and will follow that process by erecting a tower crane in early 2022 before beginning vertical construction."

Construction progress on Couture (Dec. 2, 2021)

Construction progress on Couture (Dec. 2, 2021)

Construction on the 44-story building officially began on May 11. The project will create not just apartments, but also retail and transportation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In April, Barrett secured a $104.7 million loan for the Couture project. He expects people to be able to start living in the 322-unit building by mid-2023. Units will range from $1,650 to $9,000 according to the Couture. It will also offer 42,000 square feet of retail space with types of transportation.

Couture rendering

The Couture is expected to create 4,400 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs.

60th and Stark homicide: Milwaukee woman charged
article

60th and Stark homicide: Milwaukee woman charged

A Milwaukee woman has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after police say she hit and killed Chad Wilson, 41, with a car early Thursday morning, near 60th and Stark.

29th and Concordia shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought
article

29th and Concordia shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspects sought

Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Concordia on Monday morning, Dec. 13.

Pots, pans and Dutch ovens that can do it all

If you need to invest in a few new pots and pans, the experts reveal what you need in your kitchen that'll get the job done and won't break the bank.