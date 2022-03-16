Couture concrete pour; Milwaukee high-rise 'raft' established

article

Findorff conducted on Wednesday, March 16 a massive concrete pour to establish the foundation of The Couture along Milwaukee's lakefront.

This first pour will establish what is called the "raft" – the 700 cubic yard foundation that will support the core of the 44-story tower.

"So it's a full day process and basically today marks a very momentous day for us because this is the base of a 44-story skyscraper," said Rick Barrett, developer. "We are putting a very, very significant building in the ground that will be here for the next 200 years. "

Key stats from a news release include:

The raft is supported by 116 steel piles capable of supporting 400 tons each.

The raft contains 176,200 lbs. of rebar and 2,800,000 lbs of concrete.

The pour will take roughly six hours and will be placed by two concrete pumps and a crew of 12-14 workers.

There will be 78 concrete trucks in a rotation bringing all of the concrete to the site.

The Tower's "core" sits on top of this raft and contains the four elevators and two stairs that service all of the apartment levels

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This is great for downtown, it's great for transit oriented development, but it's also great for the citizens in our city who need access to family-support work. This is great," said Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Concrete pour at the Couture, Milwaukee