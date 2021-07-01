Expand / Collapse search

Cousins Subs offers Summerfest tickets, here's how

By Carla Kakouris
Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs and the World’s Largest Music Festival, Summerfest, are teaming up for a special promotion for festival-goers. 

A news release says Thursday, July 1, through July 31, sub lovers and music enthusiasts will receive a free weekday Summerfest ticket with a purchase of $30 or more at cousinssubs.com or on the Cousins Subs mobile app.  

Following completion of their Cousins Subs digital order of $30 or more, customers will receive an email with a  code and link to the ticket redemption page on Summerfest’s website. Summerfest weekday tickets are valid Thursdays and Fridays from open to 4 p.m. throughout the festival. Orders placed in-store at Cousins Subs or via third-party apps do not qualify for this promotion. 

Those looking to fuel up during the 9-day festival can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage. Attendees can select from a variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds. 

For more information on Cousins Subs, please visit cousinssubs.com.

