Couples get married, renew vows at Lakefront Brewery on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day 2021 in Milwaukee, one couple said "I do" to both beer and each other.

There’s arguably nothing more romantic than an engaged couple getting married on Valentine’s Day, professing their love for each other under a wedding arch decorated with hops.

Mr. And Mrs. Sommers got married at Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery.

"I thought it was pretty nice for the occasion," they said. "You have to expect to have some brewery tongue and cheek involved in the ceremony, so we really appreciated that."

The appeal of love and suds didn’t just work for them.

"We were planning on doing a vow renewal in October for our 10-year anniversary in Europe," said Brad and Erika Pinzer. "It kept getting pushed back, and it’s not going to happen anytime soon, so when this opportunity arose, I decided to take it."

A couple dozen people from all over the Midwest came to the brewery to say I do to both each other and a pint of beer.

"The reason these started in the first place was we just kind of made the connection between how many people had their first dates here, met here, been proposed to on a tour and the weddings were kind of born out of that," said Dylan Mazurkiewicz.

