Country Thunder road closings, traffic adjustments; drivers beware

The 2022 Country Thunder Music Festival takes place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24 – and Kenosha County authorities are warning drivers headed to the event to be aware of road closings and traffic adjustments.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department indicated in a news release that starting on Wednesday, July 20, the increased traffic associated with the festival will impact the communities in Kenosha County, Walworth County, and McHenry County, Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Department Command Post will be located on 110th Street just west of the main entrance to Country Thunder. Deputies and supervisors will be on the property to assist with any emergencies or calls for service that may arise.

Officials also remind the public to be aware of pedestrians on the roadways surrounding the festival grounds.