Country Thunder returns after COVID canceled it in 2020

Country Thunder is back in Twin Lakes. After COVID-19 canceled the music festival in 2020, country music fans are excited for its return.

"My mom and I come from Oshkosh. I met my mom in Oshkosh and we drive from there. So we got here at like, 3:30 right before the storm hit – and then we set up and then they come after her mom is done with work," said Ashley Worzella who drove from Minneapolis.

Kaitlyn Schneider and Worzella are cousins. They have been coming to Country Thunder for the last decade. After the pandemic canceled the festival last year, they are happy to be back.

Kaitlyn Schneider and Ashley Worzella

"Because this was like the one thing I looked forward to during the summer. So, it’s nice to be back and getting to enjoy what we love," Worzella said.

"The live music after being away from concerts for so long," Schneider said.

Sandro Grandolfo of Elmhurst, Illinois agrees.

"It stinks that we couldn’t come last year. But, I mean, at least we get to come now," Grandolfo said.

Country Thunder's director of media said seeing the return of country music fans is what it is all about.

"I think if we learned anything in 2020, it’s how important this is. You know, we look at these as pastimes and fun things to do on the weekend but I think it’s in our DNA to get in crowds of people and cheer," said Gerry Krochak, Country Thunder director of media and corporate relations.

Gerry Krochak

Eric Church is slated to play Friday – and Blake Shelton on Sunday.