Country Thunder Music Festival; officials share details, updates

Representatives from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Country Thunder on Wednesday, July 14 shared important information regarding the Country Thunder Music Festival that will be taking place from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

"Country Thunder 2021 is back, we're excited to be out here. We didn't have it last year," said Captain Daniel Ruth, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. "We have a couple of new things we're going to be using out here, as far as the sheriff's department goes. One of them is our body cameras. Every officer will have a body camera this year, we've been using them for the last several months."

Additionally, Captain Ruth says the Wisconsin Emergency Management is providing an 80-foot repeater tower for their communications.

"Which has been excellent communications," said Ruth.

In conjunction with Country Thunder, the sheriff's office says a new rideshare area has been added.

"Adding a very big parking lot of gravel and a new entry point to accommodate everybody that uses rideshare. Along with an address now of 40397 110th Street, Genoa City, Wisconsin. That is now pin-dropped for anybody that wants to get a rideshare," said Ruth.

Country Thunder Wisconsin is a four-day country music festival held July 15th - 18th, 2021 at Shadow Hill Ranch in beautiful Twin Lakes.