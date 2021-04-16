Wisconsin parents weigh COVID-19 vaccine options for kids

After receiving their COVID-19 shots Friday, some Wisconsin parents are eager for their children to one day do the same.

"As kids are going back to school," said Madison resident Kang Kim. "I would love for my son to actually have it."

In late March, Pfizer's clinical trials in kids 12-15 years old showed the shots were safe and 100% effective. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now expected to review Pfizer's application for emergency use within weeks.

"Next, we’ll be moving into younger age groups. Initially, 6- to 11-year-olds and then working on down from there," said Dr. Jim Conway with UW Health.

Conway said to eliminate the virus, shows will eventually have to be offered to all age groups, but that the process should keep children's health and safety the top priority.

"Kids are smaller and they have different immune systems," Conway said.

Advertisement

Wauwatosa mom Emily Gilders said the data will ultimately dictate her decision about vaccinating her 5-year-old son.

"It’s something new. You want to learn, research, talk to other people," said Gilder. "If it’s all positive, I of course, then I fully support vaccinating my son."

Likewise, Katie Schemenauer of West Allis waiting on more information about the blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine before choosing which shot her 14-year-old daughter gets.

"If it’s a hormonal thing that could be linked to younger women, obviously I have a daughter, so I’m just being cautious about that at this point," Schemenauer said.

Moderna is currently conducting clinical trials in children ages 12 to 17. Johnson & Johnson's clinical trials have paused amid the investigation of the rare blood clot reports.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.