Gov. Evers, first lady complete COVID-19 vaccination series

Gov. Tony Evers and first lady Kathy Evers on Friday, March 12 received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Their vaccination comes exactly one year after the governor declared Wisconsin's first public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Evers and first lady Evers received the vaccine as members of the eligible population under the state’s currently eligible population, which includes individuals over the age of 65.

"I’m proud Wisconsin is leading the nation in using the shots we have available, and we’re going to keep working to get folks vaccinated as soon as we can," Gov. Evers said. "Kathy and I encourage every Wisconsinite to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and remember to complete your vaccine series if your vaccine requires two doses."

The governor also reflected on the one-year anniversary of the first declaration of a statewide public health emergency for COVID-19 during a DHS media briefing earlier this week.

According to a news release from the governor's office, as of Friday, Wisconsin leads the country in COVID-19 vaccine shots used in comparison to total doses received. 1 in 3 Wisconsinites 65 and older are fully vaccinated. More than 20% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with more than 1,895,000 million vaccine doses having been administered. 11.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. As of March 11, there are now more people fully vaccinated than the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

