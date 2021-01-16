Coronavirus vaccinations begin for veterans at Milwaukee VA

In a line that snaked outside of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, veterans waited their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Jan. 16.

"We’ve been out here now about four hours," said veteran Jerry Owrey.

With 500 doses allotted for the day, the first-ever walk-in clinic was at capacity.

"I want to see my granddaughter, my daughter, go to dinner with them and stuff. I missed them at Christmas time," veteran Elbert Krause said.

VA Spokesman Gary Kunich said folks have been eager for the vaccination clinic after dealing with this deadly pandemic for months.

"We really feel like now this is turning the tide. We are taking the fight to the enemy, we are taking the fight to COVID, we are turning the corner and we are going to win this and beat this," Kunich said.

Veterans line up outside the Milwaukee VA Medical Center to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Veterans age 65 and older, enrolled with the Milwaukee VA and its four other community clinics, were thankful they are the ones now eligible for the vaccine.

"I think for them to have gotten this together got this as organized as they did it its really a compliment to this organization," said veteran Glenn McCullough.

"I hope everybody can get it as quick as possible," Krause said.

Those wishing to be vaccinated are required to bring identification, wear a mask, practice social distancing and cannot be ill. As a reminder, those looking to be vaccinated must also be available for a follow-up appointment in about three weeks for a second dose.

The walk-in clinic will also be held Sunday and Monday. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Vaccinations will continue after the weekend by appointment for enrolled veterans 65 and older.

Veterans who already have a vaccination appointment time at the medical center or clinics should keep that time and not come to the walk-in event.