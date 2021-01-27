Masks, distancing still crucial as vaccines roll out, doctors say

Of the 846,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to Wisconsin, 389,000 have now been administered in the Badger State.

Doctors warn, though, that just because someone gets their COVID-19 shots doesn't necessarily mean their risk of spreading the virus goes away.

Seniors in Germantown are lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Full Circle Family Medicine.

"We were excited, we were happy because we want to get it over and done with," said Mary Haumschild of Waukesha.

Haumschild and her husband, Steve, were surprised and relieved to get the call this past weekend from their primary care physician, alerting them that they could schedule their first shot together on Wednesday.

"I’m a Type II diabetic so that’s always a concern too. And our children were very concerned about us,' Steve said.

As part of Phase 1b, 700,000 Wisconsinites age 65 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Experts at UW Health, though, remind patients that the vaccine isn't an "OK" to ditch masks or get together with friends and extended family quite yet.

"We know that the vaccines are very effective, but we also know that it’s not 100%, and we also don’t know yet, we’re still learning," said Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director for primary care at UW Health. "Can people who’ve been vaccinated be protected themselves but still transmit to others? We don’t know that yet."

Anderson said, while community spread remains high, people need to continue taking the same precautions as they did during the height of the pandemic.

"The more people we get vaccinated, the less community spread we have, the more protected people are, the more quickly we’ll be able to move back into loosening of some of those public health recommendations. It’s just that time is not right now," Anderson said.

A plea for patience and understanding of those at the front of the line to help protect those who are still waiting.

Doctors say the need to continue taking precautions shouldn't be a reason not to get vaccinated. In fact, they say, it should encourage people to seek out the vaccine so the public can reach herd immunity quicker.