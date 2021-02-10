Struggling travel industry gets boost as vaccines roll out

The travel industry has continued to struggle throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But some advisors believe better days for the industry are on the horizon.

For three decades, Jeanne Reuter with Bayside Travel has helped people explore the globe. Then the pandemic hit hard.

"I love when other people go out there and travel and see the world," Reuter said. "2020 uncertainty for sure."

Travel stalled and the phones stopped ringing. Reuter had to let employees go. Memories were put on hold.

"We've had so many honeymoons that have been canceled or postponed," said Ann Valley.

COVID-19 had hurt the travel industry. Reuter says, though, that news of the vaccine and its rollout had been a shot in the arm.

"We have a pretty good March. Not strong by any means, but a pretty good March for the Caribbean and some Mexico travelers," said Reuter.

Bayside Travel believes, as borders open and restrictions ease, there could be a massive influx of people traveling the globe.

"Start looking at 2022 now. Starting calling your travel advisor, which I strongly recommend," Reuter said.

According to the U.S. transportation secretary, the Biden administration is considering a rule that would require negative COVID-19 test results for domestic air travel -- a move that could have an impact on the industry.

Reuter hopes that doesn't happen but believes the industry will be revived and come back better than before.

"We have in the past. This is just a little longer than we thought it was going to be," said Reuter.

Reuter said most people traveling are under 65 years old. She also said people are looking to book trips for 2023.

