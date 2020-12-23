Coronavirus Contact Tracing app is now live in Wisconsin

article

WI Exposure Notification, a new mobile app to assist in notifying contacts of people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, is now live.

Officials say the voluntary app complements the state’s and partner agencies’ efforts in contact tracing by letting Wisconsinites know faster if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, allowing them to take steps to keep themselves and those around them safe.

A news release said iPhone and Android users will receive notifications on their phones in the coming days providing instructions for downloading or enabling the app. The Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to follow the instructions to ensure the app is properly installed on their phones. The notifications will be sent from Google to Android users and from Apple to iPhone users.

How the app works

The WI Exposure Notification app does not use, collect, or store any GPS data or personal details. Instead, it uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share Bluetooth signals with other smartphones using the app nearby.

All people in Wisconsin who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a code that users enter into the app. By entering the code, the person who tests positive anonymously notifies devices their phone has shared Bluetooth signals with during the period of time they may have been contagious.

IMPORTANT: For the app to work properly, Bluetooth must be enabled on the device, and the WI Exposure Notification app must be downloaded and/or enabled before you receive a positive test result.

WI Exposure Notification does not gather: