Corey Stingley death: Men plead guilty to murder, avoid prison time

The Brief Two men are now charged with felony murder in the 2012 death of Corey Stingley. The 16-year-old died from brain damage caused by lack of oxygen after he was restrained at a West Allis store, according to prosecutors. The former Milwaukee County district attorney previously declined to file charges.



Two men charged with felony murder in the death of 16-year-old Corey Stingley appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday.

In court:

Earlier this week, prosecutors charged 67-year-old Robert Beringer of Menomonee Falls and 39-year-old Jesse Cole of Waukesha with felony murder. The charges came more than a decade after Stingley's death.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Beringer and Cole each waived their right to a preliminary hearing, were bound over for trial and pleaded guilty. Special Prosecutor Ismael Ozanne asked Judge Laura Crivello to withhold adjudication for six months, at which time he will ask that the case be dismissed with prejudice.

Ozanne said that if a third man, Mario Laumann, were still alive, his actions were the "most culpable" in Stingley's death and would likely take that case to trial through the regular criminal justice route.

(L-R): Attorney Anthony Cotton, Robert Beringer, Jesse Cole, Attorney Jonathan LaVoy in court on Jan. 15, 2026.

Death investigation

The backstory:

In December 2012, police showed up to a West Allis convenience store. Stingley was inside pulseless, unconscious and being held down by three men: Beringer, Cole and Laumann, who died in 2022.

Surveillance video showed Stingley putting liquor bottles into his backpack. At the counter, the clerk confronted Stingley, who then tried to run off. That's when the three men inside the store took Stingley down and restrained him until police arrived. During this time, the teen stopped breathing.

Related article

The criminal complaint against Beringer and Cole said West Allis EMS believed it was approximately eight minutes before Stingley regained a pulse. However, he was not breathing on his own and was taken to a hospital. He died from his injuries two weeks later.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Stingley died from anoxic brain injury – a lack of oxygen to the brain due to asphyxia and physical restraint. The office noted Stingley's airway was obstructed with "reasonable force."

No initial charges

Dig deeper:

In January 2014, then-Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced he would not file criminal charges.

"Was there any intentional crime here? In other words, were they acting with intent to harm him in any significant way? There is no evidence of that whatsoever," Chisholm said after his decision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At that time, Craig Stingley, Corey's father, disputed the district attorney's reason for not filing charges. He petitioned the court under a seldom-used part of the state's "John Doe" statute in 2020, seeking a complaint and asking the court for a new special prosecutor.

In 2022, a judge appointed Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne as special prosecutor.