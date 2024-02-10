Cooking for a healthy lifestyle and lower cancer risk

February is Black History Month, and it is also National Cancer Prevention Month.

One of the first steps to lowering your cancer risk and living a healthier life is focusing on what you eat, and the food we eat is so central to culture and identity.

Chef Marvin from Healthy Eating Active Living Southeastern Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to give us some examples of cultural staples that have been ‘tweaked’ to be healthier.

Chef Marvin and Health Eating Active Living Southeastern Wisconsin will also be leading a cooking course for the Ethnic Elders of Kenosha on Tuesday, Feb. 13.