Cookie sale supports Israel Emergency Fund; kosher caterer leads charge

The war in Israel is close to home for many people in southeast Wisconsin. Many of you are asking, how can I help?

In Hannah's Kitchen, there is not such thing as too many cooks.

"We sold out all week last week," said Hannah Sattler, owner of Hannah's Kitchen.

Hannah Sattler

At the Milwaukee kosher caterer, volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and rolling out dough on Sunday, Oct. 15.

"Trying to help support our fellow Jews in Israel trying to defend themselves," Sattler said.

Sattler's kitchen operates out of the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay. Last week, she made cookies with the Jewish blue star to show support during the war in Israel. The cookies sold out fast.

Sunday was prep day ahead of the week – as Sattler hopes to sell even more cookies.

"It’s just cookie dough that we’re trying to make oodles and oodles of them so we can save them for later," said Barbara Tenin, volunteer.

All of the proceeds go to the Israel Emergency Fund.

"All of us are sad and we want to do as much as we can to support our friends and family," Sattler said.

Sattler was supposed to go to Israel in November. She is not able to go now but wants to make a difference this way.

"We got to figure out a way to stand up and be proud of who we are and all stand together for anything that’s bad in the world like this," Tenin said.

While it is thousands of miles away, Sattler knows by doing something sweet, the support from afar will go a long way.

"We are far away from them but want them to know we’re behind them," Sattler said.

Love, support and a passion to help – all it takes is a few simple ingredients to make a difference.

Last week, Hannah's Kitchen raised $500. Each cookie costs $4. This week, volunteers hope that with more cookies prepared, they will raise even more money.