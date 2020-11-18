Convicted sex offender released in Waukesha, he'll live on Pewaukee Road

The Waukesha Police Department is notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender. Brad Myers was released on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will be living on Pewaukee Road near Buena Vista Avenue.

Myers was convicted in 2009 of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victims, and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. Myers is to comply with sex offender rules and will not be on G.P.S. monitoring.

This sex offender has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by the police at this time.

