Convicted sex offender release in Waukesha County by April 16

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender, 45-year-old Michael Monyelle.

Monyelle was convicted in 1997 of two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Officials say he will be released on or before Sunday, April 16 – and reside in Big Bend.

Monyelle is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, weighing 234 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and scars above his left eyebrow.

Monyelle will be a life registrant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry. He is to comply with supervised release rules – and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.