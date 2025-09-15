Contact 6 saved consumers $110,000+ in August 2025

The Brief Contact 6 helped to resolve 22 cases in August with consumers reporting they saved up to $27,500. After Contact 6 stepped in, a Milwaukee woman got a life insurance check one year after her husband passed away. Thanks to Contact 6, a Milwaukee woman was finally able to download concert tickets from her online ticket reseller.



Contact 6 helped its viewers save more than $110,000 in August 2025.

The FOX6 segment resolved 22 cases with consumer savings ranging from $90 to $27,500. Three of the resolutions were greater than $10,000.

Life insurance claim

What we know:

In the 1950s, John Rowe bought a life insurance policy. Thankfully, his family didn't need to cash it until last year, when he died at 91-years-old.

Rowe's son, Michael, and wife, Phyllis, in Milwaukee, say they made over a dozen calls to the insurance company to collect the money.

"My first impression was: I thought the insurance company was a scam," said Michael Rowe.

Phyllis Rowe said she was repeatedly instructed to fill out the same form.

"It just went on. They kept sending the form. I'd send it back," said Phyllis Rowe.

One year after John Rowe's passing, his family still hadn't received the insurance check. His son wrote to Contact 6.

"Got a phone call from an individual who wasn't too happy from the life insurance company," said Michael Rowe. "She said she'd get right on it."

Big savings

Dig deeper:

The Rowes received a check for $14,536.91. Their resolution is among the $110,700.28 that FOX6 viewers say the consumer segment helped them save in August.

Working behind the scenes is the Contact 6 associate producer, Annette. Thanks to her efforts, a Grafton family said they also saved $27,500 on a driveway replacement and legal fees. They said their new driveway was cracking.

Missing concert tickets

What we know:

Nan Vorath in Milwaukee put Contact 6's speed to the test. She wrote to the segment four days before an Indigo Girls concert at the BMO Pavillion. Vorath had spent months seeking help with downloading her tickets.

"The [ticket reseller] said, "Oops, they have been claimed by a different email address," said Vorath.

Nan Vorath

Contact 6 reached out to the popular online ticket reseller. About seven hours before showtime, the tickets were finally made available.

"[The ticket reseller] was hounding me. They were calling me incessantly, sending me different emails," said Vorath.

Nan Vorath

Vorath and her daughter attended the concert together. They saved $362, including future credit on the website.

"[The concert] was very, very memorable," said Vorath. "It will go down in our books as one of the best mom-daughter events together."

File a complaint

What you can do:

If you have a consumer complaint and want Contact 6 to investigate, call 414-586-2666. You can also fill out a form: https://www.fox6now.com/news/submit-a-contact-6-inquiry