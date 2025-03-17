Contact 6 resolves issues with oil change; pest control in February

The Brief Contact 6 helped a Milwaukee woman get a full refund for car repairs following an oil change. A mechanic told her the oil change business damaged her vehicle. A Greenfield woman says Contact 6 helped her get a refund from a pest control company for services she'd canceled, but the company performed anyway. In February, consumers say Contact 6 helped them save money on an ambulance bill, appliance warranty and dental bill. It also helped to resolve issues with medical bills, wireless companies, retailers and a window installer.



Americans rely on a number of services. Often, it's to keep our cars running smoothly or to keep our homes secure.

What happens when the companies providing our services won't acknowledge their mistakes? For some, that's when they try Contact 6.

Problem oil change

What we know:

When Tiona Williams' car starting leaking oil, she decided enough was enough.

"I was flabbergasted," said WIlliams. "I'm like, "what is going on?"

Tiona Williams

The Milwaukee woman says she'd already returned her car twice to the business that had just changed her oil after she'd noticed strange smells. The first time, she was told oil was leaking. The second time, Williams was told it was actually transmission fluid.

Williams says after each visit, she was reassured the problems were fixed.

"[They] apologized for it and I was on my way," said Williams.

When oil starting leaking onto her driveway, Williams decided to take the car to her mechanic. She says he found a major leak.

"Whoever did you oil change tightened it up a bit too tight and cracked it," she recalled him saying.

The resolution

The mother of two thought the oil change business should cover the cost of her repairs. She says it offered to cover a portion.

"At that point, I reached out to FOX 6," said Williams.

Williams then got a full reimbursement of $926.48.

"I was so grateful and so happy to receive the refund," said Williams.

February savings

What we know:

Williams resolution is among the $13,263.42 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in February.

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 associate producer helped a Milwaukee family get a $1,510.20 ambulance bill waived after the hospital assured them there'd be no out-of-pocket cost.

She got an Elkhorn woman a $628 refund for a washing machine that stopped working while under warranty. Thanks to Contact 6, a Slinger woman's dental office dropped its $98 anesthesia fee after she was told the procedure should cost her $0.

Canceled service

Donna Migazzi in Greenfield wrote to Contact 6 about a service she got from a pest control company that she didn't realize would be an annual visit.

"For $200, I thought it was a one and done thing," said Migazzi. "Where bugs and rodents could get in, they patched it."

Donna Migazzi

When the business told her they planned to return for the service in a few days, Migazzi says she called and canceled the appointment.

"They came out nonetheless," said Migazzi. "I received an email saying "completed service" and the bill for $200."

Migazzi says she canceled all upcoming visits from the company. She says the business still came back and charged her for another quarterly service. After Contact 6 wrote to the business on her behalf, she got a refund of $330.

Donna Migazzi

"Thanks for Contact 6, I got all of my money back," said Migazzi.

What you can do:

In February, Contact 6 also resolved issued with medical bills, wireless companies, retailers and a window installer. To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form here: https://www.fox6now.com/news/submit-a-contact-6-inquiry