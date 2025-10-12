Wisconsin officials warn of Medicare, SNAP scams ahead of enrollment period

The Brief Scammers will target Medicare members in October claiming to be healthcare providers or offering replacement Medicare cards. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says Medicare will never call its members out of the blue. A separate scam targets people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by offering a fake app for navigating the benefits.



People on government programs are a scammer's favorite target. In October, DATCP is warning consumers about some new and old tactics.

Medicare enrollment scams

What we know:

Medicare Open enrollment begins Oct. 15. That means scammers will likely step up their efforts.

Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, says a government agency never calls out of the blue.

Beware of anyone offering a new Medicare card or claiming to be a healthcare provider. Don't share any sensitive information like your Medicare number over the phone.

"When is it safe to share it over the phone?" said Reinen. "When you make the phone call and you know you are talking directly to Medicare."

Members can avoid issues by using trusted resources like Medicare, the Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care and AARP.

medicare.gov

LongTermCare.wi.gov

aarp.org/medicare

Fraudulent SNAP app

What we know:

Attacking Medicare members is an old scam.

Here's something new: a fraudulent app that targets people in Wisconsin enrolled in the SNAP program. SNAP offers food benefits to low-income households.

"(The scam app) charges them either $4,99 a month or up to $60 for lifetime access to the app," said Reinen.

The real app for navigating SNAP benefits is called ebtEDGE. Reinen says the real app doesn't charge a fee to use it.

The official app also has a distinct icon with a black, white and yellow egg.

"If anyone sees any suspicious activity ... where they're being asked to make a payment to use the app or subscribe to the app, they should report that to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

What to do

What you can do:

If you fall victim to a scam, let Contact 6 know.

https://www.fox6now.com/news/submit-a-contact-6-inquiry

You can also file a consumer complaint with the state.