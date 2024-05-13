Contact 6 helps viewers save $22,376 in April 2024

Two Milwaukee women tell Contact 6 they spent hundreds of dollars on products that didn’t work properly.

The companies sent repairmen multiple times but couldn’t get the products to work. After Contact 6 wrote to the businesses on their behalf, the companies waived their charges.

Angel Flemister has three new security cameras and a new home security provider thanks to Contact 6.

Angel Flemister

"Contacting you guys really was a big help for me," said Flemister.

In 2023, Flemister was using another home security system and couldn’t get the cameras to work correctly.

"I was having problems from the beginning," said Flemister. "It never picked up the internet on my phone."

Angel Flemister

After a few months with that system, Flemister called it quits. The company said that removing their equipment would cost Flemister about $2,000.

"I’m like, "it doesn’t make sense for me to pay for something that’s not working," said Flemister.

Contact 6 reached out to the company of Flemister’s behalf and soon after it waived her fee and refunded her monthly payments.

"Once I contacted you guys, it was like, "oh, what day can we come and pick it up?" Flemister told Contact 6.

The nearly $2,757 Flemister saved is among the $22,376 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in April. Working off-camera, the consumer segment’s associate producer, Annette, helped to resolve 21 cases.

Contact 6 helped a Franksville woman return three tires that she said weren’t the same quality as advertised. It helped a Milwaukee woman with lupus get her medications filled after her pharmacy closed and billed her insurance for prescriptions she never got.

Thanks to Contact 6, a Milwaukee man says he’s closer to buying a new car. The consumer segment asked his insurer to resend a check that originally bounced.

Lorria Hudson has a new stove because she tried Contact 6. She said her old stove smelled like gas when she turned it on, which was especially concerning because her husband is on oxygen.

"At first, I was skeptical (of Contact 6). Like, ‘that don’t work. Those people are not real,’" said Hudson. "I’m bragging about Contact 6 all the time now."

Lorria Hudson

Hudson said three repairmen were unable to fix the gas issue. Contact 6 wrote to the manufacturer on her behalf and the company waived the $579.68 that Hudson spent on the failed repairs.!"

In April, consumers say Contact 6 helped them save anywhere between $77 and $5,000. To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint form.