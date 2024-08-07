Contact 6 helps consumers save $27,000+ in July

Stress over money can lead to a lot of sleepless nights. Sometimes, it can completely disrupt life.

For nearly a year, Antwiane Ward said he rarely left his Milwaukee apartment because his wheelchair was broken.

"I had days when I was shedding tears just stuck in the house," said Ward.

Ward said, in August 2023, his wheelchair powered down in the middle of Oklahoma Avenue as he headed toward Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.

"Cars was just driving past fast," said Ward. "No one stopped to offer help."

After ten minutes, Ward got his wheelchair moving again. It was the beginning of another long wait. Ward wanted his medical supply company to come fix the chair.

Antwiane Ward

"They kept asking me, ‘Can I come up there in my chair?’ And I kept telling them, ‘The chair doesn’t work,’" said Ward.

Ward said after three failed repairs, his friend, Ebony, wrote to Contact 6. Within three days, the company came to his apartment and made the repairs.

"They called me right away," said Ward.

Ward said Contact 6 saved him $300. That’s the price of another wheelchair he considered buying on Craigslist. His resolution is among the $27,648.05 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in July.

Contact 6 assists Burlington family with insurance claim

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 associate producer, Annette, helped a Beaver Dam woman get $5,400 refunded for a chair lift. She said there’d been a big misunderstanding about the lift’s installation price.

Contact 6 assisted a Burlington family with getting an insurance check after a fire destroyed their mobile home’s bathroom. The $14,100 check was for repairs.

Thanks to Contact 6, an elderly man got a refund of $213.63 for a returned smartphone. He’d decided the phone was too complicated and went back to using a flip phone.

Gail Johnson

Three-and-a-half years after open-heart surgery, Gail Johnson in Sussex said the hospital system unexpectedly changed her payment plan and doubled her monthly bill.

"I said, ‘Well, it’s not in my budget,’" Johnson told Contact 6.

When Johnson couldn’t make the new payment she got a bill for the full balance.

"They said, "well then, you owe the entire amount," said Johnson.

Contact 6 reached out to hospital system, and Johnson said it forgave her remaining balance.

"It’s always nice to have a clean slate," said Johnson.

So far in 2024, Contact 6 has helped FOX6 viewers save more than $330,000 dollars. To find out if we may be able to help you, file a complaint form.