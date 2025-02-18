Contact 6 helps consumers save $55,000 in January 2025

The Brief Consumers credit Contact 6 with helping them to resolve 20 cases in January 2025, amounting to $55,372.46. A Muskego woman says she saved nearly $9,900 after a landscaping company damaged her above-ground pool in May. Contact 6 resolved issues involving gap insurance, stolen basketball tickets, a canceled food delivery order and more.



What started as a small leak caused big problems for one Muskego family. They say a landscaping company damaged their above-ground pool right before summer.

The damage

What we know:

For months, they couldn't get the landscaping company's insurance to cover their costs.

"(The technician) came down the side of the hill with the four-wheeler," Angela Yaeger showed Contact 6. "Hit the side of the pool, right here."

The split-second accident had long-term implications for Yaeger and her family. She says back on May 1st, the company came out to treat their lawn. She found the bill in her door with a note attached.

"(It) said, "we didn't complete the backyard because the pool was draining," said Yaeger.

Yaeger and her husband found two holes punctured in the side of the pool.

"There was water pouring out. We had a moat all the way around the pool," said Yaeger. "It was a little soupy back here for awhile."

The delays

Yaeger says the technician eventually admitted to hitting the pool with his vehicle, and company sent a claim to their insurance.

"Once the insurance got ahold of it, it just dragged on forever," said Yaeger. "We couldn't get a resolution."

Yaeger has estimates from pool contractors who say her pool can't be repaired and must be replaced. She says the insurer wouldn't cover a replacement, first offering $400 for the damages, then increasing its offer to $3,400.

"A friend of mine said, why don't you call FOX6?" recalled Yaeger.

The resolution

One week after writing to Contact 6, Yaeger says she got a call from the landscaping company.

"They felt really bad that it got this far," said Yaeger. "Come to find out, the insurance had closed the claim so nobody was even looking into it anymore."

Yaeger says the insurer agreed to pay about $7,700 and the landscaper covered the rest. In all, Yaeger says her family is getting nearly $9,900 to replace their pool.

Contact 6's work in January

By the numbers:

Yaeger's resolution is among the $55,372.46 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in January. Working behind-the-scenes, Contact 6's associate producer, Annette, got a Cedarburg woman a $315 refund for college basketball tickets, after she said they were stolen from an online account. She helped a Milwaukee woman get about $100 for a canceled food delivery order. She also helped an Uber driver get a $22,500 gap insurance claim approved after he was carjacked on the job.

Yaeger says after a full summer without a pool to splash in, her kids are ready for more time in the sun.

"Once (the complaint) got to the right people, it was taken care of," said Yaeger. "It lit the company up a little bit. Then, they got on the insurance company."

File a complaint

What you can do:

