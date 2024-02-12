Contact 6 helps consumers save $53,000 in January 2024

Dozens of people write to Contact 6 every month. Behind every submission is a story.

Al Kohlmeier served on convoys in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967.

"I was drafted, along with 18 others in Kenosha, at the time," said Kohlmeier. "We were near Saigon. We weren’t in a real high area of danger, but bullets were flying over our heads every day."

Al Kohlmeier

Decades later, Kohlmeier was looking for better rates on homeowners, auto and business insurance. He contacted a provider that specializes in representing veterans and got a surprising response.

"They said, "You’re locked out from getting prices from us." Getting insurance from us," said Kohlmeier.

Kohlmeier asked for an explanation. He says the company only said "something happened" in September 2019.

That’s when Kohlmeier asked Contact 6 to step in. After hanging up with the company, he remembered that he was the victim of identity theft during that same month. He says that’s when a scammer opened a bank account under his name in Texas.

Al Kohlmeier

"At that time, I scrambled right away and called them and closed out the account," said Kohlmeier.

The Contact 6 associate producer reached out to the insurance provider on Kohlmeier’s behalf. He says within two weeks, he got a call from the insurance provider.

"You’re welcome with open arms. We can give you prices. We can give you insurance now," said Kohlmeier. "I was shocked."

Kohlmeier told Contact 6 he switched insurance providers and now has better rates. The $900 he’ll save this year are among the $53,110.12 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in January.

Bonnie Boatwright in Menomonee Falls wrote to Contact 6 saying she and her granddaughter were double-charged by a hotel. Both had paid for a family member’s one-week stay.

"We went to the facility, tried to explain what had happened. Tried to get it resolved," said Boatwright. "We got nowhere."

Bonnie Boatwright

It wasn’t Boatwright’s first resolution through Contact 6.

"Four times you guys have taken care of a situation for me," said Boatwright.

Contact 6 sent an email to the hotel. Within a week, Boatwright says the corporate office called and refunded her $320 dollars.

"When you can’t get something resolved on the normal level, you take it to the next level," said Boatwright. "For me, my next level has always been Contact 6."

Sisters Diane Piorkowski and Marie Cherone took their problem to the next level, too.

After Cherone’s two strokes, they say her hospital system didn’t resubmit all of her bills to the correct insurance company. After her strokes, she’d switched to Medicare.

"Somehow the other insurance did not get canceled which caused confusion with claims," said Piorkowski.

Diane Piorkowski and Marie Cherone

Cherone started getting collection notices.

"With her speech issues, she can’t just pick up the phone like anybody else and call and talk to anyone," explained Piorkowski.

Contact 6 emailed the hospital system and Piorkowski says about $21,000 in Cherone’s medical bills were processed correctly.

"You guys did a wonderful job," said Piorkowski.

