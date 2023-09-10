Contact 6 helps consumers save $47,000 in August 2023

Contact 6 works hard to help unhappy consumers get their money back.

Two women say the consumer segment helped to restore their faith in people, too. Specifically, the people who work at businesses they’ve relied on for years.

Mary Jean Sheetz in Waukesha is on a wellness journey. Eating healthy has helped her lose 150 pounds. Part of her success is thanks to a prepackaged meal delivery service.

"It gives you the meats, the spices, but a lot of it is fresh ingredients," explained Sheetz.

Family members gave Sheetz gift cards for the service, but she had trouble redeeming the money without changing her plan.

"They just kept passing me from person to person," said Sheetz.

Two months later, she remembered Contact 6. The FOX6 consumer segment emailed the company on her behalf. Sheetz heard from the business within one day.

"They rectified it very quickly," said Sheetz. "I’m still using the product and still love it."

Sheetz says Contact 6 helped her save about $250. Her resolution is among the $47,125.79 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in August.

Working behind the camera, the Contact 6 case manager helped a Milwaukee man get a $13,000 deposit back for a porch replacement project that hadn’t started.

She got a New Berlin woman a $90 refund for a car wash gift card after the business changed ownership and wouldn’t honor it.

Contact 6 also helped a Hartford man get $7,600 in pension money over the next year, after he struggled to claim the benefit.

Yolanda McGhee in Milwaukee got a call from a furniture retailer shortly after writing to Contact 6.

"He told me, "Contact 6 got in touch with me," recalled McGhee. "I was like, "thank you, God!"

For three years, McGhee had asked for a replacement couch. Her new couch started coming apart at the seams just three months after she bought it. McGhee has been a loyal customer of the business for years. She even had a warranty.

"He said, "I heard you’ve been through a lot and we’re here to make things right," said McGhee. "I’ll have this couch to you by the end of the week."

The retailer not only promptly delivered her couch but brought McGhee desserts, a houseplant and $100 credit as an apology.

"It really just brought tears to my eyes," said McGhee. "It’s over. I don’t have to deal with this anymore."

In 2023, Contact 6 has helped consumers save nearly $450,000. To find out if Contact 6 may be able to assist you, we invite you to file a complaint form.