Contact 6 helps consumers save $50,000 in May

The Brief Wisconsin consumers say Contact 6 helped them to resolve 21 cases and save $49,751.80 in May. Contact 6 helped a Wauwatosa woman get two broken windows replaced in her sunroom, saving her about $400 in replacement costs. A West Bend man says Contact 6 assisted him with getting a leaky water heater replaced, saving him about $2,000.



Two families waiting for home repairs, fed up with customer service, say they finally got results through Contact 6.

Window repairs

Local perspective:

Leone Burns had a harder time relaxing in her Wauwatosa sunroom looking at two broken seals on her windows.

"Fogging was happening," explained Burns.

Replacing the two windows should have been easy because Burns has a warranty. She had trouble getting in contact with the window installer.

"I would just call their number, and you would always get an answering machine," said Burns. "Money is hard to come by in this economy, and you want (the work) done right."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Burns says she visited the business in-person, and it ordered the windows. They arrived weeks later than expected in the wrong size.

When the windows came the second time, Burns says they were broken. She says her calls to the business continued to go unanswered.

After seeing a Contact 6 commercial on TV, Burns decided to fill out a complaint form with the consumer segment.

"They help people with their problems," Burns recalled thinking. "Lo and behold, all of a sudden the communication was opened up."

After Contact 6 wrote to the business, Burns says her windows were replaced to her satisfaction.

"I had gone through everything possible before I contacted you," said Burns. "You were my last straw."

May savings

What we know:

The $400 that Burns says Contact 6 helped her save is among the $49,751.80 that FOX 6 viewers say the consumer segment helped them save in May. Working behind the scenes, Contact 6's associate producer, Annette, helped to resolve 21 cases with furniture stores, an airline, wireless internet providers and more.

Leaky water heater

Dig deeper:

Marty Keey in West Bend was having trouble with his water heater.

"There was a leak somewhere on the bottom," explained Keey.

His home warranty provider sent a plumber who said the water heater should be replaced. Then, Keey says days passed.

"I started calling the support line and I would get immediate first level support," said Keey. "They were very not helpful."

Keey say the company claimed it couldn't find parts. Keey says he went to his local hardware store and spotted the parts on the shelves. Weeks later, he decided to try Contact 6.

"Within about 18 hours of them receiving (Contact 6's) letter, I received a contact. A phone call from an executive director," said Keey.

Four days later, Keey says the company sent a plumber to install a new water heater. Soon after, a tube connected to his water softener started spraying water.

Keey say the home warranty company authorized him to hire his own plumber. It sent a refund for the finished work. Keey saved abut $2,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I seriously believe that if it weren't for (Contact 6's) intervention, we would still be having this issue," said Keey.

Submit a Contact 6 complaint

What you can do:

Contact 6 has helped consumers save more than $200,000 in 2025. If you have a consumer problem and want to see if Contact 6 can help, file a complaint form here.