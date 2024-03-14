Contact 6 helps consumers save $53,000 in February 2024

A bad experience with customer service can mean lost sleep, stress and wasted time.

Contact 6 spoke with three women who spent months trying to fix their problems through the usual channels. Their resolutions are among the $53,018.34 that consumers say the consumer segment helped them save in February.

To cope with stress over the last ten months, Rhonda Mack in Milwaukee bought an adult coloring book.

"It’s very soothing," said Mack. "It causes you to think about something else."

Mack says her finances got tight as she waited for her ex-husband’s employer to release her court-ordered alimony from his pension.

Rhonda Mack

"Pretty soon, I had to start using credit cards to make payments," said Mack. "And, making minimum payments on the credit cards."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Then, Mack started thinking outside the lines.

"I heard this little, small voice (saying) "Contact 6. Contact 6," said Mack.

Rhonda Mack

Less than one week after Contact 6 wrote to the employer on Mack’s behalf, she finally got the payment.

"I was like, "wow, this is amazing. This really does work," said Mack.

Cissy Buchta in New Berlin acted on the same impulse.

"I’ve never called you guys. You know, you kind of kid about that, "Oh (I’ll ) call Contact 6," said Buchta.

Cissy Buchta

Buchta had run into problems with her wireless provider while trying to take advantage of a promotion. If offered a deal to return her daughter’s iPhone for an upgrade. However, her provider said there was an issue with her device once it arrived.

"It wasn’t us. We did everything we needed to do," said Buchta.

Cissy Buchta

Buchta says she spent about 30 hours trying to resolve the issue on her own. Her luck changed after the Contact 6 associate producer, Annette, emailed the wireless provider on Buchta’s behalf.

"Within hours, I had two phone calls, two emails. They were desperately trying to reach me to rectify the situation," Buchta told Contact 6.

Buchta says Contact 6 helped her to save $680.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In Milwaukee, Brittney Townsend wanted her $1,100 back. She says the money disappeared during a mobile transfer from her pre-paid debit card into her bank account. As she waited, she says her family’s bills were mounting.

"I had like, $3 to my name after that," said Townsend. "I asked if I could speak to the escalation department and there was no escalation department."

Brittney Townsend

Townsend says the same day Contact 6 emailed the debit card company, she got her money back.

"I was like, oh my God. That was a lifesaver," said Townsend.

FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them to resolve 28 cases in February, ranging from $50 saved to $13,000. To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint form.