Consumers hit by jury duty, PayPal scams in September
MILWAUKEE - Many fraud victims never see their day in court. A scam making the rounds in Wisconsin is trying to convince victims they missed their own.
It's a new twist on an old scam.
Jury duty scam
What we know:
Jury duty is mandatory and a civic obligation. Scammers are impersonating law enforcement and telling victims they missed it.
"It starts with a text or a phone message," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.
The scammers tell people they need to go to a specific website to pay their fines. On the website, people are tricked into sharing bank account information or into wiring money.
"Or, going to what they're calling a "government kiosk" in order to make a payment and that is really a cryptocurrency ATM," said Reinen.
Reinen says neither law enforcement nor the courts will ever demand money over the phone. If someone is truly concerned about missing jury duty, they should speak with their clerk of courts.
"Go to the website," said Reinen. "Find out what the process is."
PayPal scam
What we know:
Another scam that Wisconsinites may encounter in September is targeting PayPal users who try to sell items online. It involves a classic overpayment tactic, in which the consumer is paid more via PayPal than they should receive.
The victim is asked to send back the difference. Eventually, the scammer's original payment is rejected. The seller ends up losing their own money.
"If you ever question anything, go to PayPal. Log into your account and check the activity," said Reinen. "You can report things through their help center."
What you can do
What you can do:
If you're the victim of a scam, let the state and Contact 6 know!
The Source: Information for this report comes from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.