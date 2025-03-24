Construction on Lake Drive in Fox Point begins March 24; what to know

The Brief Lake Drive will be closed to motorists through all of Fox Point beginning March 24. This project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2025. Officials say residents who live on Lake Drive or east of Lake Drive should limit driving in the construction area, using Santa Monica to travel north/south and use the closest cross street to access their homes.



Construction on a stretch of Lake Drive in Milwaukee County begins on Monday, March 24. This project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2025.

Lake Drive construction

What we know:

Construction barrels are in place along Lake Drive from Dean Road on the north down to School Road on the south.

Lake Drive will be closed during the construction and drivers are asked to use the DOT-marked detour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's detour will take drivers north and south along Port Washington Road.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials say residents who live on Lake Drive or east of Lake Drive should limit driving in the construction area, using Santa Monica to travel north/south and use the closest cross street to access their homes.

Improvements include

Rehabilitate roadway pavement within project limits

Water main replacement

Upgrade storm sewer and drainage equipment

Crosswalk improvements

Traffic impacts & detour

What you can do:

WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) will be closed to through traffic within the construction zone. Local and emergency access will be maintained.

A detour will be posted utilizing Silver Spring Drive and Port Washington Road.