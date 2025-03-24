Construction on Lake Drive in Fox Point begins March 24; what to know
FOX POINT, Wis. - Construction on a stretch of Lake Drive in Milwaukee County begins on Monday, March 24. This project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2025.
Lake Drive construction
What we know:
Construction barrels are in place along Lake Drive from Dean Road on the north down to School Road on the south.
Lake Drive will be closed during the construction and drivers are asked to use the DOT-marked detour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's detour will take drivers north and south along Port Washington Road.
Officials say residents who live on Lake Drive or east of Lake Drive should limit driving in the construction area, using Santa Monica to travel north/south and use the closest cross street to access their homes.
Improvements include
- Rehabilitate roadway pavement within project limits
- Water main replacement
- Upgrade storm sewer and drainage equipment
- Crosswalk improvements
Traffic impacts & detour
What you can do:
WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) will be closed to through traffic within the construction zone. Local and emergency access will be maintained.
A detour will be posted utilizing Silver Spring Drive and Port Washington Road.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Village of Fox Point and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.