Conservative group meeting at Arrowhead HS; parent raises concerns

Before an Arrowhead High School group even holds its first meeting, one parent is raising concerns.

The group, Turning Point USA, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday night, May 21. It will take place after school hours on school property. The district said students followed all policies to form the club, but a parent questioned who is behind it.

"They are very much focused on the youth vote," said John Norcross, a concerned parent.

"What’s wrong with that?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

John Norcross

"Nothing is wrong with focusing on the youth vote," Norcross answered.

But Norcross said that is not the only thing Turning Point USA stands for.

"They also promote anti-government views," Norcross said. "It’s not really learning about limited government, but to say that government is lying to you seems like a funny way of exploring government."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News reached out to Superintendent Conrad Farner with questions. In an email, Farner told FOX6 News the Turning Point club was approved by the district in January. He said, "The students who requested to have the club provided no indication that the club was about partisan politics.

"There’s this thing called Google I like to use to research a club. It takes a matter of seconds," Norcross said.

Turning Point USA's website says it is "the most organized, active and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country."

Norcross said he is concerned over the group's messaging about guns – especially after a non-credible threat in February prompted some parents to pick up their kids early from school.

Arrowhead High School, Hartland

"I think a lot of parents are wondering if they can go and just see what it’s all about," Norcross said.

Farner could not say if the public is invited to attend the meeting, but he told FOX6 News "if students have an advisor, and there is nothing illegal or dangerous about the club, students are generally allowed" to form one for at least a probationary period. Farner said the district "prefers current staff members to be advisors" to student groups. For Turning Point, the advisor is former coach and current Hartland village board member Tom Truttschel.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Farner said the club meets outside the school day – and participation is voluntary.

"We had not really heard about this club being formed. We didn’t know it was a process," Norcross said.

John Norcross

Turning Point USA's website indicates there are at least two other high school groups in Waukesha County – with many more on college campuses throughout the area.

FOX6 News reached out to the advisor, Tom Truttschel, by phone and email – and did not hear back.

Turning Point USA did not answer questions emailed from FOX6 News.