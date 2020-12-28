Congresswoman Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID-19

article

Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced in a statement Monday, Dec. 28.

"I tested positive for COVID-19. I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others," Moore said. "I am thankful to be feeling well. I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth. I encourage every person to continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing."

This is a developing story.