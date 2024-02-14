Concordia facing financial crisis, Wisconsin campus impacted

Financial hardship hit Concordia University, impacting the future of its campuses in Mequon and Ann Arbor, Mich.

The university said it is currently facing financial instability despite growth in enrollment, which is raising concerns for some.

Whipping winds bring a calmness to Concordia University Wisconsin amid a looming financial crisis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Concordia University Wisconsin

The university sent an email to students this week, alerting them of a recent financial health check that found the university was spending more money than it was taking in.

Students were told cuts would be coming and the Ann Arbor campus must be reimagined by next fall, with significant reduction in operations and smaller cutbacks at the Mequon campus.

"I just heard a lot of people say they were kind of sad that they got that email," said Seth, a fifth year grad student.

Kyle, a freshman accounting student, said he understands the need to slash the budget.

Concordia University Wisconsin

"I know this is going to be a tough situation and the outcome for both parties isn’t going to be good," he said. "A lot of it is cutting expenses and sort of pumping up whatever revenue stream we have."

CUW said the president just notified staff on Tuesday and a plan is in the works, saying in part: "This will likely include staff reductions and disposition of property, facilities, and equipment at the Ann Arbor campus in Michigan and staff reductions at the Wisconsin campus."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"My biggest concern would be not finishing school here," Seth said. "Nobody wants to see any of their teachers go so I think if anything, they should cut the extracurricular type things."

Concordia University Wisconsin

As university leaders address financial woes, these two students say they are in no rush to worry.

"I think we have a really strong admin team," Kyle said.

A financial plan will be announced after Concordia's Board of Regents meeting, within the next few weeks.