Company tries to make life easier for families with a new wagon

Having a child with special needs is challenging, especially during the pandemic for the immunocompromised community. One company is trying to make life easier for the whole family by creating a special wagon and wheelchair.

The Wonderful Wagon has changed the Hauser familys' life. Their three-and-a-half-year-old son Levi is immune deficient and has progressive lung disease.

"It’s everything. It truly is everything to be able to keep him safe. It makes life so much easier knowing we can go do something and not have to worry all the time about what he’s being exposed to. For once he can have a somewhat normal life in his wagon," said Caitlin Hauser, Levi's mom.

The Wonderful Wagon allows Levi to experience life as normally as possible since the wagon acts like an isolation bubble with a special cover.

"It actually has windows that can be removed or can be pulled down so he can have airflow if he wants or if he starts to get warm," said Hauser. "We were able to take him to go see his first movie in the movie theater with all of his cousins because he was able to sit inside and drink a slushy and eat popcorn."

The Hauser family has lived the quarantine lifestyle since Levi was five months old.

"For the rest of his life down the road we will always have to deal with him having an immune deficiency and progressive lung disease, it’s permanent it will only get worse," said Hauser.

Levi has worn a mask in public since he was 18 months old, even before the pandemic began. Now, the pandemic is giving him a sense of belonging.

"When COVID-19 hit we went as a family to go pick up dinner and he saw a gentleman at COSTCO wearing a mask pushing a cart and he was like ‘Mommy! Mommy! He’s wearing a mask, like me,'" said Hauser.

Caitlin is hoping the pandemic sheds a light on the importance to create more options for the immunocompromised community.

"It kind of makes me a little teary to think about it that someone actually cares about a kid like him to be able to do something that makes our life easier and him to be able to have a normal life," said Hauser.

The Wonderful Wagon offers a discount for families who have a child with special needs.

Support Levi Hauser.