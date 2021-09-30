Community send-off for postal worker after 27 years

Twenty-seven years of walking in the Wisconsin heat and snow has come to a close for a very special U.S. Postal Service carrier.

FOX6 News was there when her coworkers and friends in the community sent her off on her last shift before retirement.

Naomi Curry

Saying she was surprised would be an understatement.

Naomi Curry is not only a beloved member of the U.S. Postal Service but the entire 53212 neighborhood.

"We love Naomi, she has done her job outstandingly in our community."

On her last day of work after 27 years of service—the people she served in the community, as well as her coworkers, were sure to send her off with the sweetest salute.

"All of her peers are here today and they can have testimony after testimony about how professional and how dedicated that Naomi has been. I want to say thank you," said Kalan Haywood.

Naomi Curry awarded a citation on her last day with USPS.

Curry was also presented with a special citation in her honor.

"We talk about the people who are heroes especially over the last year but also every single day who go out rain, snow, shine, whatever it may be to make sure the job is done. Naomi, for almost three decades you’ve been one of those heroes," said Haywood

She says it was the best last day of work she could've ever ask for.

"I knew I was getting something but nothing to this magnitude. I’m lost for words. But I’m happy," said Curry.

