Community garden blitz in Milwaukee; group plans 500 builds

The blitz is on in Milwaukee to place community gardens in parts of the city where access to fresh food isn't as easy.

Thursday, volunteers were hard at work. Eight raised garden beds were built at a home near 46th and Hampton – part of 500 the group plans to build.

The people who own the home where the beds are being installed say it was the right thing to do to help their community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We know for sure that this is organically raised, this is organically grown, so it's an opportunity to have healthy food in the midst of not only a food desert, but also through the country going through food scarcity," said homeowner Crystal Ayad.

Advertisement

A volunteer team from MLG Capital supplied Thursday's elbow grease. The Great Milwaukee Victory Garden Blitz has installed more than 5,000 gardens across the city.