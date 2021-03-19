Expand / Collapse search

Community continues to process deadly Roundy's shootings

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Community continues to process deadly Roundy’s shootings

Community continues to process deadly Roundy's shootings

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Investigators continue to conduct interviews and comb through surveillance video of the Roundy's warehouse shooting that left three people dead on Wednesday, March 17.

The flags outside the Oconomowoc distribution center remained at half staff Friday as workers and the community as a whole continue to process the deadly events that unfolded.

Union leaders tell FOX6 News that three Teamsters died unexpectedly from medical conditions before the shooting -- making this an even more difficult time for everyone inside the building. The union and a Roundy's spokesman have for privacy on behalf of the victims' families.

Meanwhile, a Milwaukee vigil has been organized in remembrance of the victims. It is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at O'Donnell Park downtown. Speakers from Roundy's will be present, according to a company spokesperson.

Questions remain unanswered

Kevin Kloth and Kevin Schneider, who both worked for Roundy's for more 20 years, were killed by their co-worker -- Fraron Cornelius, who himself had spent 23 years with the company.

In a press conference Thursday, police said there was little doubt what horrors transpired at the facility, saying there are many security cameras. They added, with the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, clear answers may never be known.

Investigators offered no updates, Friday. Police offered no timeline for when they hope to conclude the investigation during Thursday's news conference.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Law enforcement update on Oconomowoc warehouse shooting

Waukesha County law enforcement provided an update on the warehouse shooting that happened in Oconomowoc on Wednesday, March 17.

Victims of Oconomowoc warehouse shooting identified; no motive known
slideshow

Victims of Oconomowoc warehouse shooting identified; no motive known

Law enforcement is providing an update in the wake of a warehouse shooting that left two people dead at the Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. 

Milwaukee vigil mourns victims, condemns Atlanta-area shootings
slideshow

Milwaukee vigil mourns victims, condemns Atlanta-area shootings

In sadness and in grief for the Georgia community, separated only by the miles between cities, the Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin (AAPI) gathered outside Milwaukee City Hall on Thursday, March 18.