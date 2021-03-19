Community continues to process deadly Roundy’s shootings

Investigators continue to conduct interviews and comb through surveillance video of the Roundy's warehouse shooting that left three people dead on Wednesday, March 17.

The flags outside the Oconomowoc distribution center remained at half staff Friday as workers and the community as a whole continue to process the deadly events that unfolded.

Union leaders tell FOX6 News that three Teamsters died unexpectedly from medical conditions before the shooting -- making this an even more difficult time for everyone inside the building. The union and a Roundy's spokesman have for privacy on behalf of the victims' families.

Meanwhile, a Milwaukee vigil has been organized in remembrance of the victims. It is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at O'Donnell Park downtown. Speakers from Roundy's will be present, according to a company spokesperson.

Questions remain unanswered

Kevin Kloth and Kevin Schneider, who both worked for Roundy's for more 20 years, were killed by their co-worker -- Fraron Cornelius, who himself had spent 23 years with the company.



In a press conference Thursday, police said there was little doubt what horrors transpired at the facility, saying there are many security cameras. They added, with the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, clear answers may never be known.

Investigators offered no updates, Friday. Police offered no timeline for when they hope to conclude the investigation during Thursday's news conference.

