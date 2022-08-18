Commercial building fire in Sheboygan

article

Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 18 responded to the scene of a fire at a commercial building in the area of Commerce and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police are blocking off nearby streets.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.