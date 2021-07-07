Comeback for Interstate Music's Drummerfest

article

Interstate Music's Drummerfest is back on but with a new name: Interstate Music Fest

Interstate Music has announced that a reimagined Drummerfest will return as Interstate Music Fest on Wednesday, October 6th through Saturday, October 9th. The multi-day free event will be live-streamed to a national audience. New changes this year include the celebration drum enthusiasts and guitarists, pianists, concert-goers, horn players, DJs, rockers, melomaniacs, and more.

Starting 20 years ago in Milwaukee, Drummerfest originated and brought together percussionists from across the country, as well as performances by national recording artists and master clinicians like Calvin Rodgers, Gerald Heyward, and Carter McClean.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For years, music festivals have inspired future generations to embrace their own beat. Inspiration, education, exposure, and entertainment will remain the focus of Interstate Music Fest in 2021. In addition, event organizers and sponsors hope to bring even more participants closer to the artists, performances, techniques, and music products they love by streaming live shows, podcasts, workshops, and more.

For those interested in applying to be a festival performer, podcaster, or offer a specialty workshop free for attendees, visit interstatemusicfestival.com/apply-now.

Festival-goers can follow along for updates at interstatemusicfestival.com. Stay tuned for Interstate Music Fest line-up, sponsors, and daily schedule.