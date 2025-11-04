Columbia County fatal crash; Keegin Neveln sentenced to 6 years prison

article

The Brief Keegin Neveln was sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal May 2024 hit-and-run crash in Columbia County. Neveln pleaded no contest to hit-and-run involving death after fleeing the scene of the crash where a 21-year-old female passenger died. Deputies, using thermal drones and K-9s, had searched for Neveln following the wreck.



A Columbia County judge sentenced Keegin Neveln of Portage on Monday, Nov. 3. to six years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a May 2024 fatal crash that happened in the Town of Lewiston.

Neveln pleaded no contest in August to a single count of hit-and-run involving death. Two other charges, second-degree reckless homicide and knowingly operate vehicle while revoked, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

The backstory:

Officials say on the afternoon of Sunday, May 19, 2024, they were notified of a crash in the Town of Lewiston. Deputies, fire and EMS responded to the scene and located the wreck. They also discovered the driver had fled from the scene. The only passenger, a 21-year-old woman from rural Portage, was located deceased in the passenger seat of the vehicle. She had ties to Germantown.

According to a post on the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies searched the area with a thermal drone and several K-9s. They were unable to locate the driver, who they believe is Neveln. Officials say there is probable cause to arrest Keegin on felony charges related to his involvement in this crash.

