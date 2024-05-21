Columbia County fatal crash; driver sought, charges related to wreck

article

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate 26-year-old Keegin Neveln of Portage.

Officials say on the afternoon of Sunday, May 19, they were notified of a crash in the Town of Lewiston. Deputies, fire and EMS responded to the scene and located the wreck. They also discovered the driver had fled from the scene.

The only passenger, a 21-year-old woman from rural Portage, was located deceased in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to a post on the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies searched the area with a thermal drone and several K-9s. They were unable to locate the driver, who they believe is Neveln. Officials say there is probable cause to arrest Keegin on felony charges related to his involvement in this crash.

Anyone with knowledge of Keegin's whereabouts is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166 or submit a tip through Columbia County Crimestoppers at P3TIPS.COM/1175 or by calling 1-800-293-TIPS. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Officials say anyone assisting Keegin with evading law enforcement may be arrested and charged with a felony. One person has already been taken into custody for their involvement in helping Keegin flee the crash.