Columbia County crash; woman killed, boyfriend charged

article

A Wisconsin man is accused of hit-and-run in a crash that killed his girlfriend on Sunday, May 19.

Columbia County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Keegin Neveln with hit-and-run resulting in death and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked causing death. Court records show his cash bond was set at $75,000.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. that night in the town of Lewiston. A criminal complaint states first responders found the wreck off the roadway with no driver present, and the 21-year-old victim in the passenger seat. Family identified the victim as Kayla McClenithan, a woman with ties to Germantown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"She was this free-spirited child who wanted to do her own thing," said her mother, Debra Fritsch. "My heart is very sad."

Neveln called 911 after the crash and admitted he was the driver, the complaint states – but refused to stay or return to the scene. Deputies searched the area with a thermal drone and several K-9s but didn't find him.

Related article

Prosecutors said Neveln also called a family member, who relayed to police that Neveln said "I don't know if she's going to make it" in regard to the victim he left at the scene. McClenithan's sister told FOX6 that Neveln called her, too.

"The boyfriend, Keegin Neveln, called me and told me there was a car accident," Leighann Davies said. "He didn’t know if Kayla was going to make it. He asked me to call it in. He told me the location of the crash."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states Neveln was convicted in 2019 of operating under the influence. His driving status at the time of the fatal crash was revoked due to that conviction.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Kenneth Neveln, Keegin's father, is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and resisting/obstructing an office.r

McClenithan's family is raising money on GoFundMe for funeral arrangements. They said they are leaning on faith to help with their broken hearts.