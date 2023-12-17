Colectivo hosting 'Holiday Market Sunday'

article

Colectivo Coffee Roasters will host a holiday market filled with homemade products, live music and holiday beverages on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Back Room at Colectivo Prospect (2211 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee).

According to a news release, customers can shop art, clothing, jewelry and more, all made by 20+ vendors of Colectivo employees – see what else the Colectivo team can do other than make great coffee and food!

Admission to the market is free.