Colectivo Coffee 'Bucks in 6' blend released

The Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee launched "Bucks in 6" championship coffee, available starting on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Bucks in 6 is available in one-pound bags at all Wisconsin Colectivo cafes, Bucks Pro Shops inside Fiserv Forum, online at shop.bucks.com and colectivocoffee.com/bucks, and at select grocery stores.

Fans will have the opportunity to collect multiple editions of limited-run packaging in a series of Bucks in 6 designs that will be released periodically throughout the 2021-22 NBA basketball season.

For every bag sold, $1 benefits The Bucks Foundation, dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations around Wisconsin through financial grants and innovative partnerships with Youth Education, Health, Wellness & Community betterment.

Bucks in 6 will be brewed in Colectivo’s Wisconsin cafes Nov. 26 - Nov. 30 and is available for gift or recurring coffee subscriptions at ColectivoCoffee.com/Bucks.

