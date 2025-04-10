Expand / Collapse search

Cocoa Tree Confectionary in Mequon; unique and decadent foods

By
Published  April 10, 2025 9:03am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Cocoa Tree Confectionary

Brian Kramp is in Mequon checking out a chocolate shop full of sweet treats.

MEQUON - Cocoa Tree Confectionary was founded 5 years ago based on the love of unique and decadent foods. The result? Some tasty chocolate. Brian Kramp is in Mequon checking out a chocolate shop full of sweet treats. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

12 different flavors of Bon Bons

Brian Kramp is in Mequon learning how these chocolate makers paint their specialty treats.

Jellybeans and chocolate

Brian Kramp is at Cocoa Tree Confectionary in Mequon making a Smash Egg that’s fun and delicious.

Looking for a special treat for Easter?

Brian Kramp is at Cocoa Tree Confectionary having a 'smashing' good time.

Mequon’s sweetest chocolate shop

Brian Kramp is at Cocoa Tree Confectionary seeing what’s in store for Easter.

Gift boxes filled with chocolate

Brian Kramp is eyeing up some of their specialty gift boxes filled with chocolate.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News