FOX6 Coats for Kids, Salvation Army holds distribution event

The 40th annual FOX6 Coats for Kids drive is underway.

You can drop off any new or gently-used winter coat at Steinhafels, Feldco or Salvation Army now through Dec. 1.

On Friday, the Salvation Army had a coat distribution at its center near 60th and Bobolink. The coats collected this year will be passed out at other distribution events next year.

"You'll get in line, and we'll give you a number. You'll tell us how many coats you need, and the number of sizes, and then with a shopper you'll go around and pick the coats, and the shopper will walk you to the end of our process," said Beverly Gates with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army distribution continues on Saturday.